Assam: Two Poachers Held With Rhino Horn at Kaliabor

Two suspected poachers were apprehended with a rhino horn at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday.

Acting of intelligence inputs, the police conducted and operation nabbed the two accused at Hatigaon area and recovered a rhino horn from their possession.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Ali and Kusum Ali, both hailing from Misa near Hatigaon tea estate.

It is however unclear they have the rhino horn in their possession. Poaching angle has not ruled out, police said.

Further investigation is underway.