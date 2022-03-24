Former Chief Justice Of India RC Lahoti Dead

Former Chief Justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti has passed away at a Delhi hospital on Wednesday evening. He was 81.

Born on November 1, 1940, Justice Lohati joined the Bar in Guna district in 1960 and enrolled as an advocate in 1962.

He was recruited directly to the bench in April 1977, from the Bar to the State Higher Judicial Service and was appointed as a district and sessions judge.

After serving in the post for a year, Justice Lahoti resigned in May 1978 and returned to the Bar to practice mainly in the High Court.

He was appointed an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 3, 1988, and made a permanent judge on August 4 the next year.

He was transferred to Delhi High Court on February 7, 1994, and later appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on December 9, 1998.

On June 1, 2004, Justice Lohati was appointed as the 35th chief justice of India. He retired on November 1, 2005.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Justice Lahoti while hailing his contributions to the judiciary and ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Anguished by the passing away of former CJI RC Lahoti Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti."

Condolences have started to pour in from various dignitaries as well.

"Saddened to hear the passing away of Shri RC Lahoti, former Chief Justice of India. He rose from a humble background and reached the highest position of our country's judiciary because of his ability, knowledge and wisdom," Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai, vice president of Supreme Court Bar Association, also condoled Justice Lahoti’s demise and said that he was one of the finest chiefs.

“Former Chief Justice of India Justice RC Lahoti is no more. He was one of the finest Chiefs I had ever known. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

