Assamese Poet Nilim Kumar to Receive Kusumagraj National Award

Nashik-based Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University has announced that the prestigious Kusumagraj National Award for this year will be conferred upon renowned Assamese poet Nilim Kumar.

Advertisment

The award, instituted in 2010, is presented in the revered memory of Kusumagraj, a distinguished Marathi poet, playwright, and Jnanpith and Padma Bhushan awardee. The award is administered by the Kusumagraj Chair at the university and recognizes poets who have made remarkable contributions to Indian literature.

Nilim Kumar joins an illustrious list of past recipients, which includes eminent poets such as Gulzar (Urdu), K. Satchidanandan (Malayalam), Chandrakant Devtale (Hindi), Temsula Ao (English), Surjit Patar (Punjabi), Vishnu Khare (Hindi), Sitanshu Yashaschandra (Gujarati), H.S. Shivaprakash (Kannada), and Ved Rahi (Dogri), among others. Notably, he is the first Assamese poet to receive this distinguished honor.

The award, which comprises a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a citation, and a memento, will be formally presented to Nilim Kumar at a special ceremony scheduled for February 12, 2025, in Nashik. The university has extended its hospitality, ensuring a comfortable stay for the poet during the event.

The selection committee, chaired by noted poet and translator Dr. Chandrakant Patil, unanimously chose Nilim Kumar for this recognition, highlighting his significant contributions to Indian poetry. The award underscores his literary excellence and his impact on Assamese and Indian literature.