Assam's Woolah Tea Founders To Test Waters Of Shark Tank India

Childhood friends Upamanyu Borkakoty and Anshuman Bharali, who started ‘Woolah Tea’ attempting to revolutionize the instant tea experience, are set to feature on the reality show ‘Shark Tank India’. The episode starring the Assam-based duo will air on Thursday (January 30).

Advertisment

Woolah Tea is a pioneering brand committed to delivering an authentic and nourishing tea experience. They have introduced the world's first bagless tea dip, known as TrueDips, which eliminates the use of plastic, offering a plastic-free tea experience without the fear of microplastics released by traditional teabags.

Their product line includes organic green teas in pure whole-leaf form and black teas renowned for their fine taste. Woolah Tea emphasizes sustainability and environmental responsibility, aiming to reduce plastic pollutants and promote a healthier planet. Beyond product innovation, Woolah Tea is dedicated to social responsibility.

They empower their plantation worker community by providing steady livelihoods, ensuring that no one is left behind in their path of progress. For more information about their products and initiatives, you can visit their official website.