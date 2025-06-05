ATM Fraudster Nabbed in Guwahati; Gold and Cash Seized

The Dispur police in Guwahati arrested a seasoned ATM fraudster who had been targeting elderly and uneducated individuals by swapping their ATM cards at various booths across the city.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused, identified as Ramez Ali (35), near the SBI ATM booth at APSC Chariali in Khanapara.

Ali was found in possession of 16 ATM cards belonging to different individuals, along with his own voter ID, PAN card, Aadhaar card, and three mobile phones, police said, adding that he was travelling in a Honda Civic bearing registration number AS01AL4600 at the time of arrest.

Following his interrogation, police raided his rented residence in Bagharbari under Satgaon Police Station. The search led to the recovery of Rs 39,000 in cash, several pieces of gold jewellery—including earrings, rings, and chains—as well as four cheque books in his name and four signed cheques belonging to another individual named Faruk Ahmed.

Four additional mobile phones were also seized from the residence.

Currently, Ali is in police custody, and further investigations are underway.

Also Read: Basistha Police Nab ATM Fraudster, Recover Stolen Card & Mobiles