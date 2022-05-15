Manik Saha To Take Oath As Tripura CM Today

Tripura BJP chief Manik Saha will be taking oath as the 11th chief minister of the state on Sunday at Raj Bhawan in Agartala.

This comes a day after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post of the Tripura Chief Minister.

The swearing-in ceremony of the Council of Ministers will take place at 11:30 am on May 15 at Raj Bhawan, Agartala.

Dr Saha (69) is a Rajya Sabha MP and chief of the party in the state which will go to the polls by March next year.

A professor of dental surgery, Dr Saha will be expected to steer the party to victory in the assembly polls amid a multi-cornered contest in the northeastern state where Trinamool Congress is also seeking to emerge as a key player.

Dr Saha, 69, was named as the leader of the BJP legislature party hours after the resignation of Deb.

The sudden political development came as a surprise to the people of the state.

In 2016, Dr Saha joined BJP after quitting Congress. He was made party chief in 2020 and elected to Rajya Sabha in March this year.

Meanwhile, Deb resigned from his post in fast-paced political developments in the state that will face polls early next year. He said after submitting his resignation to State Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya that he had wholeheartedly served the people of the state.

