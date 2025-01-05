Australia Storms Into WTC Finals, Beats India by 6 Wickets in Sydney

In a thrilling finish to the fifth and final Test, Australia defeated India by six wickets to claim the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1, marking a historic victory after a decade-long wait. The win also secured their place in the 2025 World Test Championship final at Lord's, where they will face South Africa, having outplayed India in a tense battle at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Travis Head and Beau Webster Seal the Win

The victory came on day three, as Travis Head and debutant Beau Webster expertly guided Australia to victory, sealing the win in the second session. Webster, in his first Test appearance, delivered a composed 39 not out, hitting the winning boundary off Washington Sundar. His calmness under pressure was a testament to the new talent making its mark on the Australian squad.

Head, who had been steady throughout the chase, also played a key role, bringing stability after Australia had faltered at 58/3 following Steve Smith's unfortunate dismissal on four, leaving him stranded on 9999 Test runs. Smith’s dismissal came from a sharp delivery by Prasidh Krishna, leaving the Australians in a precarious position. However, Usman Khawaja's gritty 41 helped steady the ship before Head and Webster saw the team home.

Australia's Dominance Over India's Tail

Earlier, Australia’s bowlers, led by Scott Boland, cleaned up India's tail, dismissing the visitors for a mere 157. Boland's six-wicket haul, which included the prized scalp of a battling Jasprit Bumrah, was a masterclass in fast bowling. Despite a back injury, Bumrah’s determination to play on reflected the resilience India has shown throughout the series. However, India’s total proved insufficient to stop Australia from making a strong chase.

A Momentous Return to Glory for Australia

This win also meant that Australia has finally ended a 10-year drought, reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after their last victory in the 2014-15 series at home. India, on the other hand, has been a dominant force in this rivalry in recent years, winning the last four series, including two in Australia. However, the tables have turned in the 2024-25 season, as Australia proved its mettle on home soil.

The series saw an intense start with India securing a win in Perth, but Australia struck back with a victory in the Adelaide pink-ball Test, leveling the series. Brisbane ended in a draw, but Australia regained control with victories in Melbourne and Sydney, ultimately clinching the series 3-1.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Results: A Look Back

This series marks a pivotal point in the rivalry, with Australia’s victory breaking India’s four-series winning streak. Here's a snapshot of the last five Border-Gavaskar results:

2016/17: India beat Australia 2-1 in India

2018/19: India beat Australia 2-1 in Australia

2020/21: India beat Australia 2-1 in Australia

2022/23: India beat Australia 2-1 in India

2024/25: Australia beat India 3-1 in Australia

Australia's Triumph in the World Test Championship

This win not only brought Australia the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also secured their place in the World Test Championship final. With their 63.73% points tally, they surpassed India, who ended the series with 50% of the available points. Australia will now aim to defend their World Test Championship crown at Lord’s in June 2025, where they will face South Africa, who secured their spot with a thrilling Boxing Day Test win over Pakistan.

India, despite the defeat, remains a formidable force in world cricket, and their fightback throughout the series has shown that they will remain a key contender in future contests. However, this result marks a new chapter for Australia, one that sees them back on top of the Border-Gavaskar rivalry after a decade of Indian dominance.

As the series concludes, the spotlight shifts to Australia’s World Test Championship final against South Africa, but the Border-Gavaskar Trophy remains a symbol of pride for both nations, representing a fierce rivalry that continues to captivate cricket fans across the globe.