Bumrah Escorted Off SCG With Team Doctor; Injury Fears Mount

Jasprit Bumrah was escorted off the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the second session of India’s Day 2 play against Australia on Saturday, leaving with the team doctor. Bumrah, India’s stand-in captain for the match, had been on the field after Lunch but was off after delivering just one over. He was seen leaving the venue in a car alongside the team doctor and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) integrity manager Anshuman Upadhyay.

Though initially, there appeared to be no cause for concern, it is believed that Bumrah is being taken for scans, although the Indian camp has issued no official statement. Fox Sports captured images of Bumrah departing the venue in his training gear.

Bumrah had earlier bowled a four-over spell in the morning session, claiming the key wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. This wicket took his series tally to 32, the most by an Indian bowler on Australian soil, surpassing the previous record of 31 held by former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi from the 1977/78 series.

Following his morning spell, Bumrah bowled another three-over stint but only managed a single over post-lunch. Throughout his spells, Bumrah maintained good speed, consistently clocking over 135 km/h, and showed no signs of discomfort. India will hope the issue is not serious, as Bumrah has been a crucial player in the series, and losing him midway would be a significant blow.

Meanwhile, India dismissed Australia for 181 in the first innings on Day 2 of the final Test to take a negligible, but important four-run lead. India had managed to put up 185 on the board batting first. The pacers put on a show for the Men in Blue with Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna shining.