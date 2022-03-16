Badaruddin Ajmal Demands Ban On 'The Kashmir Files'

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has demanded a ban on ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie saying that it can trigger communal tensions in Assam.

"I haven't watched The Kashmir Files. Central govt, Assam govt should ban it as it'll cause communal tensions," Ajmal told the media.

The Dhubri MP also lamented that events that happened beyond Kashmir, including the Nellie massacre of 1983 in Assam, were never adapted on screen.

"Situation not same in present-day India... Many incidents happened beyond Kashmir, including the Nellie incident in Assam, but no films on them," he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the movie. On Tuesday, he along with BJP MLAs and ministers watched the movie at a theatre in Guwahati evening and urged the people of the state to watch it.

“The Kashmiri Pandit genocide and their exodus are a blot on humanity. Moved by the heart-wrenching portrayal of their plight in The Kashmir Files, which I watched along with my cabinet colleagues,” the CM said.

The state government also declared half-day for government employees if they are willing to watch.

“Glad to announce that our government employees will be entitled for half-day special leave to watch The Kashmir Files,” CM Sarma had added.

“They will have to only inform their superior officers and submit the tickets the next day,” he added.

PM Modi had also praised the movie for "bringing the truth in its correct form".

The movie is also made tax-free is several states including UP, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa.

The film depicts the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pundits from the state in the 1990s. It is a relatively unexplored territory by filmmakers and has created a lot of buzz since its release with several states announcing a slash in taxes on it.

