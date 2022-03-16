Assam CM Launches Vaccination Drive for Children between 12-14 Years
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children between 12 to14 years of age in the state on Wednesday.
The vaccination drive was launched at Rukminigaon Valika Bidyalaya High School in Guwahati.
Chief Minister Sarma assured parents that the vaccine is completely safe for their children. He said that children should avoid taking the vaccine on empty stomach.
Taking to twitter, Sarma said, "Happy to launch covid vaccination drive for children in 12-14 age group in Assam at Rukminigaon Balika Vidyalaya High School, Guwahati. I want to assure all parents that this vaccine is completely safe for their children, but it should not be taken on empty stomach."
Also Read: Half-Day Off For Assam Govt Staff To Watch "The Kashmir Files": CM Sarma
Sarma further tweeted, "Also, all persons above 60 years of age are now eligible for Precaution Dose of Covid vaccine, which can be taken only after 9 months (36 weeks) from the date of administration of the second dose. I urge all those eligible to get themselves vaccinated.”
Stating that a huge number of students have turned up for vaccination, the Chief Minister complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the scientific community saying that this will further strengthen the fight against Covid-19.
The children in the said age group will be administered Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. It is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19.
Also Read: Guwahati: 11 Political Parties Stage Protest against BJP