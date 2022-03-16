Assam CM Launches Vaccination Drive for Children between 12-14 Years

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive for children between 12 to14 years of age in the state on Wednesday.

The vaccination drive was launched at Rukminigaon Valika Bidyalaya High School in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Sarma assured parents that the vaccine is completely safe for their children. He said that children should avoid taking the vaccine on empty stomach.

Taking to twitter, Sarma said, "Happy to launch covid vaccination drive for children in 12-14 age group in Assam at Rukminigaon Balika Vidyalaya High School, Guwahati. I want to assure all parents that this vaccine is completely safe for their children, but it should not be taken on empty stomach."

