Bangladesh Protests After Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Speaks Publicly in New Delhi

Bangladesh’s interim government has strongly criticised India for allowing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to address a public event in New Delhi, calling the development “shocking” and “unacceptable.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka said it was surprised that Hasina — who fled Bangladesh in 2024 amid rising legal and political pressure — was given a platform to speak openly on Indian soil. The government described her remarks as a direct challenge to Bangladesh’s interim authorities and a potential threat to the stability of the upcoming elections scheduled for February 12.

Hasina delivered her speech on January 23 at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia. In her address, she criticised the interim government, questioned the electoral process, and warned of threats to Bangladesh’s political future, signalling her continued influence despite being in exile. The speech was widely circulated online, drawing immediate attention in Dhaka.

Bangladesh’s statement accused Hasina of attempting to fuel political unrest and warned that allowing her to speak publicly could embolden her supporters to act in ways that undermine peace and order. The interim government also highlighted that Hasina faces ongoing legal cases at home, including allegations of corruption and misuse of office.

This incident comes amid tense Bangladesh–India relations, with Dhaka repeatedly requesting New Delhi to extradite Hasina under existing agreements. Analysts say that India’s hosting of her speech without prior consultation is likely to strain diplomatic ties and complicate cooperation on issues such as border security, trade, and regional stability.

Background

Sheikh Hasina led Bangladesh for over a decade before leaving the country in 2024. Since then, her public statements from India have stirred debate at home, as the nation prepares for elections. Supporters view her as the legitimate leader, while critics argue her continued involvement from abroad risks interfering with Bangladesh’s political process.

India has not issued an official response to Bangladesh’s protest, but diplomatic watchers suggest the episode could heighten tensions just weeks ahead of the polls.

