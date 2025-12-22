After Death Sentence, Sheikh Hasina Says "Can't Demand my Return"

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ruled out returning to the country under the present circumstances, dismissing calls for her extradition amid ongoing legal proceedings and fresh political unrest in Bangladesh, including the recent killing of a Hindu man.

Advertisment

In an email interview with ANI, Hasina described the legal action against her as politically motivated and lacking judicial legitimacy, asserting that she would return only when Bangladesh has a “legitimate government and an independent judiciary.”

“You cannot demand my return to face my political assassination,” Hasina said, challenging Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to take the matter to The Hague. She expressed confidence that an independent international court would acquit her.

Hasina strongly criticised the verdict delivered by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), which in November reportedly convicted her of crimes against humanity linked to the July–August 2024 uprising. According to Bangladeshi media reports, including the Dhaka Tribune, ICT-1 imposed the death penalty after convicting her on five charges, alongside former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

The judgement concluded that the trio had orchestrated and enabled atrocities during the mass protests that led to Hasina’s ouster.

Rejecting the tribunal’s findings, Hasina said the proceedings amounted to a “witch hunt of the Awami League,” alleging she was denied the right to defend herself and to appoint lawyers of her choice. “This was not a judicial exercise but a political one-- a political assassination in judicial robes,” she said.

Despite the verdict, Hasina said her faith in Bangladesh’s constitutional framework remains intact. “Our constitutional tradition is strong, and when legitimate governance is restored and our judiciary regains its independence, justice will prevail,” she said.

Questions Interim Government’s Legitimacy

Hasina accused the interim administration headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus of lacking democratic legitimacy and pushing Bangladesh towards instability by weakening institutions and empowering extremist elements.

She also questioned the credibility of elections scheduled for February, citing the continued ban on the Awami League. “An election without the Awami League is not an election, but a coronation,” she said, noting that Yunus was governing “without a single vote from the Bangladeshi people” while attempting to exclude a party that has won nine national mandates.

According to Hasina, elections held under such conditions would see voter participation collapse, resulting in widespread disenfranchisement and an administration devoid of moral authority. She warned that this would squander any chance of national reconciliation.

Extradition Demands, India’s Role

The ICT verdict has triggered demands for Hasina’s extradition, which she dismissed as the actions of a “desperate and adrift Yunus administration.” She claimed that many observers recognise the tribunal as a “kangaroo court.”

Hasina expressed gratitude to India for providing her refuge and thanked political parties across the country for their support. Explaining her departure from Bangladesh, she said she left to prevent further bloodshed, not to evade accountability.

India-Bangladesh Relations and Minority Safety

Addressing the deterioration of India-Bangladesh relations, including Dhaka’s decision to summon the Indian envoy, Hasina blamed the interim government for issuing hostile statements against India, failing to protect religious minorities, and allowing extremist groups to influence foreign policy.

She described India as Bangladesh’s most dependable partner for decades and said bilateral ties are deep-rooted and enduring. “Relations will stabilise once legitimate governance is restored,” she said.

On rising anti-India sentiment and concerns over the safety of Indian diplomats, Hasina alleged that extremists emboldened under the Yunus regime had attacked the Indian embassy, media organisations and minorities. She accused the interim administration of elevating such elements to positions of authority while releasing convicted terrorists.

India’s concerns over the safety of its personnel, she said, were justified. “A responsible government protects diplomatic missions and prosecutes those issuing threats, not shields hooligans,” she added.

Law and Order Breakdown, Extremism Concerns

Referring to the killing of student leader Sharif Usman Hadi, Hasina said the incident underscored the collapse of law and order following her removal-- a situation she claimed has worsened under the interim government.

“Violence has become routine,” she said, warning that internal instability was alarming neighbouring countries. “When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses.”

Hasina also raised concerns over the growing influence of radical Islamist groups, alleging that extremists had been appointed to cabinet positions, convicted terrorists released, and organisations linked to international terror networks allowed to operate openly.

She cautioned that such groups were using Yunus to project a moderate image abroad while radicalising institutions at home, developments she said should alarm the entire South Asian region.

On ‘Chicken’s Neck’ Rhetoric and Pakistan Ties

Commenting on rhetoric targeting India’s Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck,” Hasina termed such statements reckless. “No responsible leader threatens a neighbour on whom Bangladesh depends for trade and regional stability,” she said, adding that these views do not reflect the will of the Bangladeshi people.

On Dhaka’s renewed engagement with Pakistan, Hasina said Bangladesh has always believed in friendship with all, but described the interim government’s approach as misguided and driven by desperation after alienating longstanding partners.

Reiterating her central argument, Hasina said Yunus has no mandate to reshape Bangladesh’s foreign policy. “He was not elected and lacks the authority to take decisions with long-term consequences,” she said.

“Once Bangladeshis can vote freely again, our foreign policy will return to serving our national interests-- and ties with India will endure beyond this interim government.”

Also Read: 'Violence, Extremism and Chaos': Sheikh Hasina Slams Bangladesh Interim Govt