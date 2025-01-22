"Baseless": JD(U) Leader Rubbishes Party's Withdrawal From NDA In Manipur

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad on Wednesday refuted recent claims suggesting that the party is withdrawing its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, calling them "misleading and baseless." Speaking to ANI, Prasad clarified that the actions of the Manipur unit president were independent of the central leadership, leading to disciplinary action and his removal from the position.

"This is misleading and baseless. The party has taken cognisance of this and the president of the Manipur unit of the party has been relieved of his position. We have supported NDA and our support to the NDA government in Manipur will continue even in future. Manipur unit did not have any communication with the central leadership, they were not taken into confidence. He (Manipur JDU chief) had written the letter on his own. Considering this an act of indiscipline, action has been taken against him and relieved of his position," Prasad stated.

"We are with the NDA and the state unit will continue to serve the people of Manipur towards development of the state," he added.

Earlier in the day, a statement from JD(U)'s Manipur Chief, Ksh. Biren Singh, mentioned that the party's lone MLA in Manipur would now be treated as an Opposition MLA in the assembly. The statement detailed that in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, six JD(U) candidates were elected, but five defected to the BJP shortly after. The trial for these defections is pending before the Speaker's Tribunal. Following JD(U)'s inclusion in the INDIA bloc, the party withdrew support to the BJP-led government and informed the Governor, Chief Minister, and Speaker.

"As such, the seating arrangement of the lone MLA of Janata Dal (United) in Manipur, Md Abdul Nasir is made in the Opposition Bench in the last session of the Assembly by the Speaker. It is, hereby, further reiterated that Janata Dal(United), Manipur Unit does not support the BJP-led state government in Manipur, and our lone MLA, Md. Abdul Nasir shall be treated as an opposition MLA in the House," the party's statement concluded.

