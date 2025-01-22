Nitish Kumar's JD(U) Withdraws Support from BJP in Manipur

In a major political development, the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) party on Wednesday withdrew support for the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur, with its lone MLA now positioned in the Opposition benches.

While this move does not impact the stability of the government, it carries significant political weight, given that JD(U) is a key ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Bihar. The development follows a similar decision by the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party (NPP), which withdrew its support to the Manipur government earlier this year.

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, JD(U) secured six seats. However, within months, five of its MLAs defected to the BJP, strengthening the ruling party’s position. Currently, the BJP holds 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly and enjoys additional support from five MLAs of the Naga People’s Front and three Independents, ensuring a comfortable majority.

Ksh Biren Singh, president of JD(U)'s Manipur unit, formally conveyed the party’s decision to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. In his letter, he highlighted the defection of five JD(U) MLAs to the BJP and noted that their disqualification case under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution is still pending before the Speaker's Tribunal.

He stated, "After Janata Dal(United) became a part of INDIA bloc, support to the BJP led government was withdrawn by Janata Dal(United) by informing the office of Hon'ble Governor, Leader of the House(Chief Minister) and Speaker."

As such, seating arrangement of the lone MLA of Janata Dal (United) in Manipur, Md. Abdul Nasir is made in the Opposition Bench in the last session of Assembly by the Speaker," the letter read.

The letter further emphasized that Md. Abdul Nasir has already been seated in the Opposition bench during the last Assembly session. "It is, hereby, further reiterated that Janata Dal(United), Manipur Unit does not support the BJP led state government in Manipur, and our lone MLA, Md. Abdul Nasir, shall be treated as an opposition MLA in the House," it added.