"..Beginning From Bihar": Prashant Kishor Hints At Forming New Party

Political analyst Prashant Kishor on Monday dropped hints at forming his own political party in home state Bihar, announcing that it is time for him to go to the people to better understand their issues and the path of "Jan Suraj" (peoples' good governance).

Earlier, Kishor had joined Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in 2018 but was removed due to sharp differences with Kumar over their conflicting views on issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Speculations were rife that he would be joining the Congress a couple of times but both sides reportedly could not reach a final agreement over his proposal to overhaul the main opposition party.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year roller coaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Jan Suraj-Peoples Good Governance. Beginning from Bihar.”