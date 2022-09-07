Bharat Jodo Yatra: Chhattisgarh CM Slams Himanta Biswa For "Pak" Remark

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday slammed his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra saying that he is “spewing venom”.

Speaking to reporters, Baghel said, "He is spewing venom. He must have visited the RSS office and seen 'Akhand Bharat's map. BJP says Muslims to be sent to Pakistan as well as the country to be merged for 'Akhand Bharat'. What does it mean to send them and merge later?"

Baghel's statement comes after CM Sarma took a swipe at the Bharat Jodo Yatra movement which was kickstarted on Wednesday.

CM Sarma said that India was divided in 1947 and there is no benefit to start the Bharat Jodo Yatra in India.

"India was divided in 1947 during Congress. If they want to start Bharat Jodo Yatra, then Rahul Gandhi should do this in Pakistan. What are the benefits of doing this Yatra in India? India is connected, and united. I want to suggest Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo Yatra programme to Pakistan," CM Sarma said.

On Bharat Jodo Yatra, Baghel said, “There will be a discussion on inflation, unemployment, issues related to people's suffering. Efforts will be made to stop the spread of hatred."

Congress is launching the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday in which Rahul Gandhi will start the 3,570 km journey lasting about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

As the party begins the nationwide yatra, some pertinent questions arise about the lodging and flooding of Rahul Gandhi. However, the party has made it clear that he will not stay in any hotel but rather will complete the entire journey in a simple manner.

Rahul Gandhi is going to stay in the container for the next 150 days. Sleeping beds, toilets and air-conditioners are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

"About 60 such containers have been prepared and sent to Kanyakumari where a village has been set up in which all these containers have been placed. The container will be parked in a new place every day in the shape of a village for night rest. Full-time Yatris who stay with Rahul Gandhi will eat together and stay close," a party official told ANI.