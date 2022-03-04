Bihar: 7 Dead, Several Injured In Explosion

Around seven people were killed and several others were left injured in an explosion that occurred in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Thursday night.

"Prima facie it is coming to light that the family residing in the house where the explosion took place was involved in making firecrackers,” the Bhagalpur District Magistrate, Subrat Kumar Sen, told ANI.

As per reports, the massive explosion took place in a building near Yatimkhana in the Kajvalichak area at around 11:30 pm yesterday.

Soon after, a team of police reached the spot along with senior and took stock of the situation. The debris of the collapsed building was moved with the help of JCB.

The explosion was so strong that the building was completely destroyed including the walls of three nearby houses. People sleeping in the adjacent houses have been injured badly. The sound of the blast was heard for several kilometres.

Further investigation is on.

