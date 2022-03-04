One More Indian Student Hit In Firing In Kyiv

Another student from India was shot in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv a few days after the death of an Indian student amid Russia’s invasion of the country. The student and has been hospitalized after sustaining injuries.

The Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), retired General. V K Singh informed about the incident while speaking to ANI.

Gen (retd.) Singh was quoted by ANI as saying, “A student from Kyiv was reported to have been shot and was immediately admitted to the hospital in Kyiv.”

He said, “The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone's religion and nationality.”

Indian nationals are being flown in from the war hit country by the Indian Air Force (IAF) under Operation Ganga. They are reaching neighbouring countries from where they are being evacuated.