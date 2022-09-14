Bihar: One Dead, 11 Others Injured After Bike-Borne Gunmen Go On Shooting Spree

One person was killed and 11 others were critically injured after two bike-borne miscreants when on a shooting spree on NH-28 and NH-31 in Bihar’s Begusarai.

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to different private hospitals and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Meanwhile, checkpoints were set up across the district and police are conducting raids to arrest the miscreants.

Police said that CCTV cameras captured the two men who opened fire on the national highways.

According to reports, the first round of firing took place on NH-28 in Teghra sub-division area. A man identified as Chandan Kumar (31) was shot dead.

Union minister and MP from Begusarai Giriraj Singh said there is no government in Bihar and no fear of law among criminals.

“The criminals fearlessly fired at several people and travelled 30 km across four police station areas, but they weren’t caught by police... The Chief Minister should release a statement on this incident,” he said.

Nikhil Anand, national general secretary of BJP’s OBC Morcha, too condemned the incident.

"The incident of open firing in Bihar's Begusarai and the shooting of 10 people is indicative of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state...Ever since the grand coalition government has come to Bihar, the spirits of criminals are high. There is panic in the public,” Anand said.