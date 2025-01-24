Bizarre: Even Ex CM Couldn’t Vote as His Name Missing From Voter List

What can be more bizarre when a former chief minister couldn’t cast his vote in local bodies election in the state he served? This has actually happened in Uttarakhand. Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat couldn’t cast his vote in municipal elections in the state as his name was missing from the voter list.

Rawat went to vote in Dehradun but failed to exercise his democratic right. The Congress veteran has voted from Dehradun's Niranjanpur since 2009. But this time he was deprived of it.

Speaking to media Rawat said--"I have been waiting since morning... but my name was not found at the polling station at which I voted in the Lok Sabha election. They are now searching for it... let's see what happens. Election Commission officials have asked me to wait while they check” Pointing to the BJP he remarked—“I should have been more alert... knowing they are involved in adding and removing names from the list."

Mr Rawat - a long-time resident of the city and voted from Dehradun's Niranjanpur in the latest Lok Sabha election as well as in the 2022 Assembly election. He was told that his name had disappeared from the list of voters and that there was nothing to be done about it.

On complaining to the State Election Commission, he was reportedly answered that the poll body's computer server was malfunctioning and that he couldn't vote for the candidate of his choice.

Elections are being held across Uttarakhand for 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats.