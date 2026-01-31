"BJP and Assam CM have made a mockery of the people over llegal immigrants": Jagadish Bhuyan

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has launched a scathing attack on BJP, focusing on Amit Shah's statements in his recent visit. AJP secretary and senior leader Jagadish Bhuyan, in a press meet today, said that the people of Assam hoped that Amit Shah would come to the state and speak about resolving the problems faced by the public. Instead, he repeated the same statements that have been made during every election since 2014.

"The BJP has failed to fulfil its promise of a flood-free Assam. What scientific measures have been taken to address floods must be made public,"--Bhuyan remarked.

Challenging the Union Home Minister, Jagadish Bhuyan said that while boats can now be seen plying on Guwahati’s flooded roads, the BJP talks about running aircraft on the streets of Dibrugarh.

"From 2014 to 2025, the BJP has repeatedly raised slogans about deporting foreigners. Now they say that they need to be brought back to power in 2026 to deport foreigners. The BJP and the Chief Minister have made a mockery of the people of Assam over the issue of deportation of illegal immigrants"--The AJP leader said.

Prodviding some data, Jagadish Bhuyan said--"Atul Bora had stated on the floor of the Assembly that 32,670 foreigners had been identified. However, during Himanta Biswa Sarma’s four-year tenure, only 1,400 foreigners have been deported. At this rate, how many years will the BJP take to deport 50 lakh foreigners?"

"By 2026, the Assamese-speaking population has declined to 48 per cent. Despite contesting six elections, the BJP has repeated the same promises every time but has failed to fulfil even one."

While the Prime Minister and the Home Minister continue what he described as political theatrics, the Chief Minister has been making absurd statements. Was the Chief Minister appointed to create unrest among the “Miya” community? He was not brought to power to incite unrest, Bhuyan said.

Instead of creating unrest, the government should deport the 19 lakh foreigners identified through the NRC to protect the community. “Show us deportation, not disorder,” he said. He also alleged that eviction drives are being carried out against illegal occupants only to hand over land to corporate houses like Adani and Ambani.

Calling Himanta Biswa Sarma the biggest beneficiary of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, Bhuyan alleged that the Chief Minister is the one who has provided all facilities to illegal foreigners. He demanded a review of the NRC and asked whether the constitutional safeguard under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord has been implemented. He pointed out that the report prepared under the leadership of Biplab Sharma on Clause 6 has still not been sent to the Centre.

The BJP had promised 80 per cent reservation for Assamese people in departments, including municipal bodies and corporations, which has not been implemented. “Will closing 8,000 Assamese-medium schools and opening thousands of liquor shops protect the Assamese people?” Jagadish Bhuyan asked.

He further said that while the Chief Minister claims to be a great admirer of Srimanta Sankardeva, his photograph was removed from Raj Bhavan. The highest civilian award named after Sankardeva was abolished, yet the Chief Minister continues to project himself as a follower of Sankardeva.

Jagadish Bhuyan asserted that Himanta Biswa Sarma will be remembered as the greatest betrayer of the Assamese community, and one day the people of Assam will realise how dangerous his leadership has been for the state.

