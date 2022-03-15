Shatrughan Sinha Joins TMC On "Tigress Of Bengal's" Invite

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the Indian National Congress (INC).

Sinha, who was also a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that he joined TMC after being invited by the “tigress of Bengal”, Mamata Banerjee.

He tweeted, “Happy to share that on an invite from our own, tigress of Bengal, tried, tested, successful honourable CM, Bengal @Mamataofficial I have joined TMC. Shall be contesting under the dynamic leadership of a great lady, great leader of the masses in true sense, Mamata Banerjee.”