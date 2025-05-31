BJP-Led MLAs Push for Popular Govt in Manipur Amid President’s Rule

In a significant political development, nearly 25 BJP MLAs convened at the residence of senior party leader Thongam Biswajit Singh in Imphal, intensifying efforts to restore a democratically elected government in Manipur. This push comes amid ongoing civil unrest and the imposition of President’s Rule in the conflict-torn northeastern state.

On May 28, a delegation of 10 MLAs — including eight from the BJP, one from the National People's Party (NPP), and an Independent legislator — met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. The group formally staked claim to form a "popular" government, highlighting the urgency to reinstate democratic governance following months of President's Rule.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Independent MLA Sapam Nishikanta Singh emphasized that the majority of people in Manipur are seeking a return to a representative government. “That is the reason we approached the Governor. We also discussed how the nature of governance under President’s Rule might change if a popular government is installed,” he said. He described the Governor’s response to their demands as “positive.”

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2024, shortly after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh of the BJP resigned from his post. His resignation followed prolonged instability stemming from ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, resulting in widespread destruction and the deaths of hundreds.

The political initiative comes amid a civil disobedience movement led by a Meitei community organization in the Imphal Valley. Tensions escalated recently after central armed forces allegedly defaced a state-run bus by covering the words “Manipur State Transport” on May 20 — an act protesters see as an affront to the state’s identity.

