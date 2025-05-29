Woman Entrepreneurs In Manipur Turning Wild Fruits into Jobs and Hope

In the hills of Manipur, women entrepreneurs are quietly changing the face of the local economy—using simple, homegrown ideas and the natural riches around them. Leading the way is Catherine Soyamphi, a young woman from Lungshang village in Ukhrul district, whose small food processing unit is creating jobs, boosting incomes, and celebrating the biodiversity of the region.

Catherine’s journey started during the COVID-19 lockdown, when she returned home and began helping her parents on their farm. While working in the fields, she noticed that many wild fruits and vegetables were being wasted. That’s when an idea struck her—to turn these local resources into products people could use and enjoy.

With help from her mother and some formal training, Catherine launched SOYAM, a food processing venture. “We’re making 37 different items now. Pickles, candies, banana chips, fermented drinks, jams, jellies, chutneys—all from local ingredients,” Catherine told ANI.

The business is run by Catherine, her mother, and a team of women from nearby villages. For many of them, this work is more than just a job—it’s a chance to earn their own money and support their families. “Working here has made us self-reliant,” said Rose, one of the workers. “We feel proud and confident.”

What makes SOYAM special is its strong connection to nature and tradition. Instead of ignoring the wild fruits and plants around them, Catherine and her team are putting them to good use—creating products that reflect Manipur’s unique culture and environment.

This simple idea is now making a big difference. By combining traditional knowledge with a fresh approach, women like Catherine are showing that even small efforts can lead to big changes. Their work is not only uplifting rural communities but also protecting and promoting the rich natural heritage of Northeast India.

