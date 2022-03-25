BJP MLA Satyabrata Singh Elected As Manipur Assembly Speaker

BJP MLA Thokchom Satyabrata Singh was elected as the Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker on Thursday.

Singh, the legislator of the Yaiskul constituency in Imphal East district, was elected unopposed as he was the only legislator who filed nomination for the speaker’s post.

After being elected, Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Thanks to all August House Members for unanimously choosing me as a Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly," he tweeted.

Singh was minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the previous government.

While expressing his utmost happiness for electing him unanimously by both the ruling and opposition benches, Singh vowed to work by adhering to the standing rules of the Constitution and the House.

He also vowed to maintain the dignity and decorum of the house and extend all his efforts to safeguard the rights and privileges of all members under the parliamentary form of democracy without any bias.

On Monday, N Biren Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur for a second term.

