BJP, TMC MLAs Clash In WB Assembly, 5 Oppn Leaders Suspended

Unprecedented scenes in West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday as violent clashes broke out between BJP and TMC MLAs over the Birbhum violence case, leaving several injured.

As many as five BJP MLAs including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari were suspended from the Assembly until further notice due to the same.

The other suspended BJP MLAs include Manoj Tigga, Shankar Ghosh, Narahari Mahato and Dipak Barman.

Around 25 BJP MLAs along with Adhikari then staged a walk out, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.

"The same situation of the Rampurhat incident created by Anarul Hussain was seen inside by TMC MLAs and their police. We will march against this at 2 pm today. I will write my complaint to the Speaker demanding action as per the rules. We need the Centre's intervention," Adhikari told ANI.

"The Opposition demanded discussion over law and order on the last day at least but the government declined. They brought Kolkata police personnel in civil dress to clash with 8-10 of our MLAs," he added.

As many as eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh.

The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

