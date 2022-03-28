War-Like Items, Arms, Ammunition Seized In Mizoram

A huge cache of war-like items were recovered by troopers of Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

Acting on specific information about movements of weapons being transported, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles launched an operation near the friendship bridge in Zokhawthar.

During the operation, the security forces recovered one AK-47 rifle with magazine, one 70mm DBBL gun along with 11 cartridges and one Bullet Proof Jacket.

The seized items were later handed over to the the Zokhawthar Police Department for further legal proceedings.

On March 17, a cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from a passenger bus in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

In a joint operation conducted with the Army, Assam police seized two factory-made .32 pistols, two magazines, and two sets of walkie talkie from a wooden apple box kept in a black colour bag.

