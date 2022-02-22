BJP's Double Engine Govt Has Laid Foundation For Manipur's Development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the work done by the BJP’s double engine government has laid the foundation for Manipur’s development over the next 25 years.

During an election rally in Manipur’s Heigang, PM Modi expressed confidence of BJP coming back to power once again in the state.

"In the last 5 years, BJP's double engine government worked towards the overall development of Manipur. You have seen BJP's good governance and good intentions. Our work in the last 5 years has laid the foundation for the next 25 years. You have witnessed BJP's good governance as well as a good intention," said PM Modi.

He also took a swipe at Congress saying that Manipur has only witnessed inequality under its rule for decades.

"Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation. The state has witnessed several governments in the last few decades. After decades of Congress rule, Manipur had got only inequality," he said.

He further said that the BJP government has made the impossible possible adding that every region of Manipur has had relief from bandhs and blockades.

"Congress, on the other hand, had made bandhs and blockades the main feature of Manipur," he added.

PM Modi also appealed to the young and first time voters to exercise their franchise in large number. He stressed that the youth has given up arms and is coming forward to lead the development surge.

"I'd like to appeal to the youth and the first-time voters - your vote is your active participation in this government and you become a part of the decision-making," he said.

Further, the Prime Minister lauded the work done by Chief Minister N Biren Singh saying that his government has written a new chapter of change for Manipur, taking everyone forward.

The next phase of voting in Manipur is scheduled for March 5, and the counting will be held on March 10.

