Curfew Relaxed in Udaipur, Internet Services Remain Suspended

Curfew in Udaipur has been relaxed for 10 hours on Sunday with the situation gradually returning to normal after situation turned violent following a murder of a tailor by two men.

However, internet services still remain suspended.

Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur following the killing of the tailor on Tuesday and incidents of violence.

The situation is becoming normal in the city. Therefore, it was decided to relax curfew from 8 am to 6 pm, a district administration official said as reported by PTI.

Markets opened and routine activities resumed today.



Normal life is being restored in the city. Peace has been maintained by the local people and the curfew should be lifted completely, a local resident said as per the report of the PTI.



However, markets in Ajmer remained closed on Sunday as a result of a bandh call given by Hindu organisations against the Udaipur incident.



A demonstration has also been organised by Hindu outfits in Jaipur demanding death penalty for the murderers.



It may be mentioned that a tailor in Udaipur Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam.



The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand.



On Thursday night, two more accused who were involved in the recce of the tailor's shop and conspiracy of the murder was also arrested.



They are under the custody of NIA.