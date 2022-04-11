BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait Calls for Another Farmers' Protest

Amid protest held by Telangana leaders in New Delhi against the Centre's paddy procurement policy, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said there is a need for another farmers protest in the country.

He also said that the farmer umbrella body Samyukt Kisan Morcha will support every Chief Minister who fights for the farmers' issues.

"There is a need for another protest. This is not a political platform, Chief Minister KCR is a farmer and he is not asking for votes here. The Chief Minister who fights for farmers' issues, Samyukt Kisan Morcha will be with them,” Tikait said while addressing the event.

"If farmers speak about the issues then ED is sent. Where to complain? But the farmer is not weak and will fight for the rights. We demanded the law on MSP guarantee but the Centre says it is a state matter," he added.

The BKU leader also expressed his gratitude to the Telangana government for extending support to the farmers' protest on the Delhi borders.

"Big thanks to the Telangana government for supporting us in the battle which we fought for 13 months. Grateful that you have come to Delhi to protest for the farmers' issues. The Central government in 13 months didn't understand the farmer issue," he said.

Further, he questioned the central government on not providing free electricity to the farmers across the country.

"Telangana government gives free electricity to farmers in the state, then why this policy is not provided in the entire country?" Tikait said.

Earlier today, Telangana CM KCR had issued a warning to the Centre over its paddy procurement policy and said that they would "go after the government" if crops are not "procured uniformly" in the next 24 hours.

