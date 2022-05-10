Blast Outside Punjab Police Intelligence Dept, CM Mann Orders Probe

An explosion occurred outside Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali on Monday night.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm," said the Mohali police.

No damage or casualties was reported.

Meanwhile, police have refused to rule out any terror angle in the unprecedented explosion.

On being asked if there was a terror angle, Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh said, “It can't be ignored. We are investigating it."

“It is a minor blast. The attack happened from outside the building. It has been done with rocket-type fire. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL team are investigating it," he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mannn said that the police has begun an investigation into the matter stating that those who attempted to spoil the atmosphere of the state will not be spared.

