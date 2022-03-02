Indian Student Dies Of Illness In Ukraine

Another Indian student has reportedly died in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Chandan Jindal, hailing from Punjab.

As per sources, Jindal of after an Ischemic stroke. He was taken to the Emergency Hospital Vinnytsia but died at the hospital.

Jindal was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsia, Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Naveen Shekrappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed during an intense shelling at a government building while he was queuing to get groceries.

Naveen is the first Indian student to die amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a convoy of Russian logistic and combat vehicles, estimated to be 64-km long, also continues to make its way to the capital city of Kyiv.

As per reports, at least eight people died in a Russian air strike on a residential block in Kharkiv on Tuesday, hours after the city's Freedom Square was bombed.

According to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a total of 1,377 Indian citizens have been evacuated from Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

