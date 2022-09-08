PM Modi Unveils Statue Of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Near India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening unveiled a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate in the national capital.

The jet black granite statue, with a height of 28 feet was placed under the Canopy near India Gate. The statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas (January 23) by him to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji.

According to an official statement, the grand statue of Netaji has been carved from a monolithic block of granite weighing 280 MT. After 26,000 man-hours of intense artistic endeavour, the granite monolith was chiselled to produce a statue weighing 65 MT. The statue is completely hand sculpted using traditional techniques and modern tools. The team of sculptors for executing the statue was led by Arun Yogiraj.

"The 28 feet tall towering statue of Netaji is one of the tallest, realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India. The PM had on 21st January 2022 assured that a grand statue of Netaji made of granite will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of the nation's indebtedness to him," said the statement.

A 100-feet-long truck with 140 wheels was specially designed for this monolithic granite stone to travel the 1,665 km from Khammam in Telangana to New Delhi.

To demonstrate the spirit of Ek Bharat - Shrestra Bharat and Unity in Diversity a cultural festival by 500 dancers drawn from all parts of the country was also showcased on the Kartavya Path.