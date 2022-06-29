BREAKING: SC Allows Floor Test In Maha Assembly Tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s call for a floor test tomorrow (June 30) amid political turmoil in the state.

The development comes after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and seven Independent MLAs put forth this demand citing the decision of 39 Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde to withdraw support to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

According to reports, the no-confidence motion is scheduled to be held at 11 am tomorrow.

The apex court had also allowed jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh to participate in the proceedings of the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow.

There are also reports of state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray resigning from his position soon as, evidently, the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government is on the brink of collapse.

Team Thackeray had gone to the Supreme Court against Governor Koshyari's order to prove majority in the House at 11 am tomorrow. They said that the order is illegal because 16 rebel MLAs are yet to respond to the Deputy Speaker's notices for their possible disqualification.

Governor Koshyari ordered the test of strength a day after BJP leaders met him and told him that the Thackeray-led coalition has lost its majority.

Earlier today, Eknath Shinde and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs left Guwahati after almost a week. They left for airport in the evening and will head to Goa, before they arrive in Mumbai tomorrow.