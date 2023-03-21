Top Stories

BREAKING: Delhi Hit By Strong 6.6 Magnitude Tremors

As per initial reports, the earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.
Strong tremors measuring around 6.6 on the Richter scale were felt in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday.

As per initial reports, the earthquake tremors were felt at around 10.20 pm. Meanwhile, news agency Reuters reported that a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

The tremors were reportedly felt in countries including Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

The epicenter is believed to be around 90 kilometers from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.6, Occurred on 21-03-2023, 22:17:27 IST, Lat: 36.09 & Long: 71.35, Depth: 156 Km ,Location: 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.”

Minor Earthquake of 3.6 on Richter Scale in Jorhat
Earthquake

