Brown Sugar Worth Over Rs 5 Crore Seized In Manipur

Manipur police arrested a person who was in possession of brown sugar worth over Rs Rs 5 crore in the international market.

The seizure was made in Tengnoupal district.

According to reports, the smuggler was arrested with 2.625 kg of brown sugar worth over Rs 5.25 crore in international market.

The arrested person has been identified as Lenminpao (35) from Churachandpur district in Manipur.

He was apprehended during a joint operation by state police and troopers of Assam Rifles.

The drugs was recovered from a vehicle in which the accused was allegedly smuggling the drugs.

The vehicle was reportedly coming from Moreh when it was intercepted.