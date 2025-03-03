BSF Foils Illegal Entry Attempt, Arrests Four Bangladeshi Nationals In Tripura

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended nine individuals, including four Bangladeshi nationals, in two separate incidents of illegal border crossing along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura on Sunday.

In the first incident, BSF personnel detained four individuals, including two Bangladeshi nationals, as they attempted to cross into India illegally. The arrested individuals have been identified as Daduni Chakma and Nandini Chakma, both residents of Nutan Bazar in South Tripura district, and Bimal Chakma and Sushil Chakma from Khagrachari, Bangladesh.

In a separate operation, a BSF patrolling team intercepted five individuals while they were unlawfully crossing the border. Acting on specific intelligence, security personnel stationed at Border Outpost (BOP) Dyke VIII spotted suspicious movement around 5:30 PM and detained the group.

Among those arrested, two were Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Mongkrajai Marma and Brisha Moni Chakma, both hailing from Khagrachari, Bangladesh. The remaibning three—Punna Lal Chakma, Twoingnu Mog, and Skiro Chakma—are residents of Gandacherra in Tripura's Dhalai district.

