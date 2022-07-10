BSF, Pak Rangers Exchange Sweets at Attari-Wagah Border On Eid

On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers on Sunday exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border.

Speaking on the occasion, BSF Commandant Jasbir Singh said, "On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, BSF has offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers at Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari Border. This is a traditional gesture between two border guarding forces. This also symbolises our tradition, goodwill and peace."

Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on July 10 this year, is a holy occasion also called the 'festival of sacrifice' and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Every year, the date changes as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar.

Eid al-Adha is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary and different countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival. In India, Muslims wear new clothes and attend open-air prayer meetings. They may sacrifice a sheep or goat and share the meat with family members, neighbours, and the poor.

Several dishes like mutton biryani, Ghosht Haleem, Shami Kebab and mutton korma, along with desserts such as kheer and Sheer Khurma are eaten on this day. Offering charity to the underprivileged is also considered an important part of Eid al-Adha.