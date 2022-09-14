BSF Seizes Gold Biscuits Worth Over Rs 17 Lakh In Meghalaya, One Held

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday thwarted a smuggling attempt and apprehended a Bangladeshi national in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills with gold biscuits worth over Rs 17 lakh in Indian Rupees.

The Bangladeshi national, identified as Mohammad Hason Ali (62), was arrested near Integrated Check Post (ICP) Dawki, while he was heading towards the Dawki main Bazar after crossing an international border.

Police seized three gold biscuits, weighing 348 grams, worth Rs 17,57,748 from his possession.

During preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that he took the gold from the Mahajanpati area of Sylhet district in Bangladesh. He wanted to sell the consignment in Assam.

“BSF is taking strict steps to stop smuggling along the India- Bangladesh border. BSF troops are vigilant on border 24x7 days and the intelligent network is geared up,” a BSF official said.

Further, the police said that the seized gold biscuits had been handed over to the Customs Office of Dawki and the apprehended person has been handed over at the Dawki Police station for further legal proceedings.