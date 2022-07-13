BSF Seizes Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 28 Lakh Along Indo-Bangla Border

In yet another success in its drive against trans border crimes and narcotics trafficking, troopers of Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier foiled a narcotic smuggling bid and apprehended one person along with a large quantity of illicit Yaba Tablets.

Acting on reliable intelligence input, the troops conducted an operation near the bordering village of Sukarurkuthi along the Indo-Bangladesh border and apprehended the smuggler who was in possession of 5,600 Yaba tablets worth Rs 28 lakh.

Later, the apprehended smuggler along with seized items was handed over to the nearest police station for further legal proceedings.

“Keeping in view the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans- border crimes including drug trafficking & illegal trans-border crimes and are making all out efforts to prevent commission of such crimes,” a statement by the BSF read.