Buddha Purnima 2024: Commemorating Birth, Enlightenment, Death Of Gautama Buddha

Grand procession held in Bodh Gaya on the occasion of Buddha PurnimaGaya. On the auspicious occasion of the 2,568th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, a grand procession was held in the land of knowledge Bodh Gaya in the Gaya district of the state of Bihar today’s morning. The thousands of devotees from different states and countries like Sri Lanka, Thailand, Cambodia, Tibet, Myanmar, Vietnam and Bhutan were gathered for the grand event in Bodh Gaya. The attraction point of the procession was the devotees were carrying the Panchsheel flag along with chanting the slogan of 'Buddham Sharanam Gachchami'. Along with the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the devotees were also observing Trividh Jayanti. This day is significant as it marks three important events: Lord Buddha's birth, his enlightenment, and his Mahaparinirvana, all of these are believed to have occurred on Vaishakh Purnima.