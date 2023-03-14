Cabinet Meetings Cost Assam Govt Over A Whopping Rs 3 Cr

On the third day of the ongoing budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the expenditure made by the state government in holding cabinet meetings outside Guwahati were revealed on Tuesday.

Answering to queries made by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha in the assembly today, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ranjeet Kumar Dass put forward the facts.

The information compiled and submitted by the finance department of the state government incorporated the expenditure on holding cabinet meetings in nine districts of Assam.

According to the information, Rs 48,42,173 were spent on the cabinet meeting held in Jorhat, while Rs 30,60,000 were spent on the one held in Silchar.

The meeting held in Assam’s Dima Hasao cost the government Rs 1,13,92,399, while in holding the meeting in Kokrajhar cost Rs 21,09,108.

Moreover, the government’s coffers were set back by Rs 55,54,034 for the meeting held in Assam’s Bongaigaon and the one in Sonitpur cost the government Rs 7,69,000.

In addition, the cost for holding the cabinet meeting in Dhemaji came at around Rs 34,08,361 and Rs 35,15,912 were spent on the cabinet meeting held in Dibrugarh. In Guwahati’s Gandhi Mandap, holding the cabinet meeting cost the government Rs 21,79,129.

According to the information put forward by the Assam government, the total expenditure on holding cabinet meetings came at around Rs 3,68,30,116. The Assam government spent the most amounts on holding the cabinet meeting in Assam’s Dima Hasao which cost over Rs 1 crore. The least amount spent on cabinet meetings was for the one held in Sonitpur which cost Rs 7,69,000.

It may be noted that the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is currently underway. The budget session began on March 10 is scheduled to carry on till April 5. A total of 14 sittings will take place this session with state finance minister Ajanta Neog set to release the state’s budget for the fiscal year tomorrow.