Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Manipur's Bishnupur

Troopers of Assam Rifles and Manipur police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a bus stand in Bishnupur district.

Acting on specific inputs, the Loktak Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police launched a search operation in Toronglaobi and recovered one long-range Lathode (hand throw) with two Lathode shells and a Chinese Hand Grenade.

The recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to Bishnupur Police Station for further legal proceedings.

