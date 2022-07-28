Top Stories

Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Manipur's Bishnupur

The recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to Bishnupur Police Station for further legal proceedings.
Troopers of Assam Rifles and Manipur police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a bus stand in Bishnupur district.

Acting on specific inputs, the Loktak Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police launched a search operation in Toronglaobi and recovered one long-range Lathode (hand throw) with two Lathode shells and a Chinese Hand Grenade.

“ASSAM RIFLES RECOVERS ARMS & AMMUNITION Loktak Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 26 Jul, along with a team of Bishnupur Police recovered one long-range Lathode (hand throw) with two Lathode shells & a Chinese Hand Grenade from Toronglaobi Bus Stand at Bishnupur Dist, Manipur,” the Assam Rifles wrote on Twitter.

