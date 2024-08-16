Paetongtarn Shinawatra Elected Thailand's 31st Prime Minister

The Shinawatra legacy looms large over Paetongtarn's administration. Her father, Thaksin, remains a pivotal figure in Thai politics as the founder of the Pheu Thai Party. Though his influence is undeniable, Paetongtarn is poised to establish her own political identity while balancing the expectations and guidance of her father. As Thaksin's commuted sentence on corruption charges nears its end, conservative elites maintain leverage over him with an ongoing lese-majeste case, which could impact Paetongtarn's leadership.