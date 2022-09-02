Car Mows Down Pilgrims In Gujarat; 6 Dead, 7 Injured

A pilgrimage trip turned into a nightmare for a group on Friday morning after a vehicle mowed them down in Gujarat’s Aravalli district, leaving six dead and seven others injured.

The mishap took place when the pilgrims were their way on foot towards the Ambaji temple in Ambaji town in the adjoining Banaskantha district.

According to reports, the driver of vehicle lost control and swayed towards the devotees, crushing them.

Following the incident, the injured victims were rushed to Modasa Hospital in an ambulance for medical attention.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and announced an exgratia grant of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased and 50,000 rupees for the injured.

He also asked Aravalli District Collector to ensure the necessary medical treatment for the injured.

