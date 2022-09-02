PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the nation's first aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant at Kochi's Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday.
On this occasion, he unveiled the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), wiping away the colonial past. Flags used by naval ships or formations to indicate nationalities are known as naval ensigns.
The St. George's Cross, which has a red cross on a white background, serves as the current Indian Naval Ensign.
When India gained independence, the Union Jack was replaced with the Indian flag in the corner of the cross.
PM Modi, while commissioning the INS Vikrant, called it a "landmark day for India's efforts to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector."
Modi said, "Today, here on the coast of Kerala, every Indian is witnessing the sunrise of a new future. This event held on INS Vikrant is a tribute to India's rising spirits on the world horizon.”
"Vikrant is huge and special. Vikrant is not just a warship. This is a testimony to the hard work, talent, influence and commitment of 21st century India,” he further said.
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the nation's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, saying it is a remarkable representation of an aspirational and self-reliant India at the Cochin Shipyard.
Rajnath Singh said, “The commissioning of INS Vikrant is a confirmation that our endeavour for `Self-reliant India` is not an isolated policy. This is an important part of the huge transformative change taking place in India under the leadership of Prime Minister.”
“It is an icon of India’s pride, power and determination. And its commissioning is an unprecedented achievement in terms of indigenous warship and construction,” he added.
Designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India.
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is named after her illustrious predecessor, India's first aircraft carrier, which had played a vital role in the 1971 war.
It has a large amount of indigenous equipment and machinery, involving major industrial houses in the country as well as over 100 MSMEs. With the commissioning of Vikrant, India will have two operational aircraft carriers, which will bolster the maritime security of the nation.
INS Vikrant consist of 14 decks with 2,300 compartments which can carry around 1,500 sea warriors and to cater to the food requirements, around 10,000 chapatis or rotis are made in the ship's kitchen, which is called the ship's galley.
It can have 30 aircraft on board, including MiG-29K fighter jets and helicopters.
The 45,000-tonne warship has been built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore.