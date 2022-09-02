PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the nation's first aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant at Kochi's Cochin Shipyard Limited on Friday.

On this occasion, he unveiled the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), wiping away the colonial past. Flags used by naval ships or formations to indicate nationalities are known as naval ensigns.

The St. George's Cross, which has a red cross on a white background, serves as the current Indian Naval Ensign.

When India gained independence, the Union Jack was replaced with the Indian flag in the corner of the cross.

PM Modi, while commissioning the INS Vikrant, called it a "landmark day for India's efforts to become Aatmanirbhar in the defence sector."

Modi said, "Today, here on the coast of Kerala, every Indian is witnessing the sunrise of a new future. This event held on INS Vikrant is a tribute to India's rising spirits on the world horizon.”

"Vikrant is huge and special. Vikrant is not just a warship. This is a testimony to the hard work, talent, influence and commitment of 21st century India,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the nation's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, saying it is a remarkable representation of an aspirational and self-reliant India at the Cochin Shipyard.

Rajnath Singh said, “The commissioning of INS Vikrant is a confirmation that our endeavour for `Self-reliant India` is not an isolated policy. This is an important part of the huge transformative change taking place in India under the leadership of Prime Minister.”

“It is an icon of India’s pride, power and determination. And its commissioning is an unprecedented achievement in terms of indigenous warship and construction,” he added.