CBI Raids Residence Of Rajasthan CM's Brother, Congress Cries "Vendetta Politics"

The residence of Agrasen Gehlot, the brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday in a case of alleged corruption.

His business office was also reportedly raided by the probe agency.

It may be mentioned that Agrasen Gehlot is already under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged wrongdoing in a fertilizer export case. The ED alleged that in 2007 and 2009, large quantities of fertilizer were illegally exported.

In the fertiliser case, the ED has launched a probe against Saraf Impex and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Anupam Krishi, the firm owned by Agrasen Gehlot, allegedly exported potash through Saraf Impex. The exported fertiliser was meant for farmers in Rajasthan, the ED had said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called the CBI searches as "vendetta politics".

"This is vendetta politics beyond all bounds. Ashok Gehlot was at the forefront of the protests in Delhi over the past three days, and this is Modi government's brazen response. We will not be silenced," Mr Ramesh tweeted, referring to the Congress's protest against questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED.