CBSE Class 10 Results: Guwahati Logs Lowest Pass Percentage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the Class 10 exam results and the overall pass percentage is recorded at 94.40 per cent.

Earlier today, the board had announced the Class 12 exam results.

Similarly like Class 12, Trivandrum region students have recorded the best pass percentage with 99.68 per cent in Class 10 too followed by Bengaluru with 99.22 per cent, Chennai with 98.97 per cent, Ajmer with 98.14 per cent and Patna with 97.65 per cent.

Guwahati is at the bottom of the table with 82.23 per cent.

In class 10 exams too, the girls outperformed boys by 1.14 per cent. While the boys secured an overall pass percentage of 93.80 per cent, the girls outshined them with 95.21 per cent.

A total of 2093978 students appeared for the exam of which 1976668 have passed the CBSE Class 10 exam.

Over 64908 students scored above 95 per cent, while 236993 lakh got above 90 per cent.

Students can check their results directly on https://cbseresults.nic.in/class-tenth/class10th22.htm or visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.