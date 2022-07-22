Deaf And Mute Assam Boy Meets PM Modi, Presents His Painting
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma fulfilled the dream of a 28-year-old deaf and mute artist from the state of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
Abhijeet Gotani, the youth from Assam’s Silchar was accompanied by his mother as they arrived in Delhi to meet PM Modi. He brought a special gift, a painting showing the life journey of the Prime Minister.
The painting is a montage of images showing the Prime Minister with his mother, him speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and those depicting the Prime Minister’s journey from a boy till him assuming charge as the PM of India.
Gotani’s mother said, “I could see the twinkle in his eye and feel the joy in his heart when the Prime Minister patted his back for the amazing artwork done by him.”
She then translated what Gotani said in sign language. He said, “Every day I see PM Modi on Television but today met him in person. It feels very good. When he appreciated my painting and described it as very beautiful I was moved. The Prime Minister patted my back I felt very good and he said my artwork is very good. Today my dream has been fulfilled.”
“He is a very soft-hearted and simple person. My family will be very proud that I met PM. People like me should never think that they have lost but they should show the world that we can do it,” the youth added.
It may be noted that the family had travelled to Guwahati from Silchar to meet CM Sarma where Gotani had presented a painting to him a couple of months ago. During that meeting, he had expressed his desire to present his painting to the Prime Minsiter.
CM Sarma had not wasted a moment in seeking an appointment from PM Modi. “He is a very good boy and has made some very good paintings and so when he told me he wanted to meet the Prime Minister I immediately wrote to the PM office seeking an appointment for him,” he told ANI.
Gotani’s mother said, “The kind of motivation of the Prime Minister brings to the youth of the country is inspirational. This will only motivate my son to do better.”