Ceasefire Pact With Three Naga Insurgent Groups Extended For 1 Year: MHA

The Central government has extended the ceasefire agreement with three Naga insurgent groups for one more year, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed on Wednesday.

The Ministry, in an official statement, said that Ceasefire Agreements are in operation between the Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK (NSCN-NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland K-Khango (NSCN K-Khango).

"It was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreements for a further period of one year with effect from April 28, 2022, to April 27, 2023, with NSCN-NK and NSCN-R and from April 18, 2022, to April 17, 2023, with NSCN K-Khango. These agreements were signed on April 19, 2022," said the statement.

In September last year, a Ceasefire Agreement was signed between the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki Group for a period of one year.

The Ministry said that the initiative is fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "insurgency free and prosperous North East" and is a significant boost to the Naga peace process, under the guidance of Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah.

Also Read: Youth From Pathsala Goes Missing, Family Suspects Joining ULFA-(I)